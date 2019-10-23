That said, the Chiefs are preparing as if backup Matt Moore will be the starter, and they have elevated rookie Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to serve as the potential backup.
AD
In other injury news, defensive end Frank Clark was held out of practice with a neck injury and linebacker Darron Lee with an illness. But left tackle Eric Fisher was back from his groin injury and wide receiver Sammy Watkins was able to test his ailing hamstring.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD