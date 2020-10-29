STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Jets are trying to avoid the second 0-8 start in franchise history. The last time was 1996, when they finished 1-15 season under Rich Kotite. ... Jets coach Adam Gase is handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for the second straight game. ... The Jets gained only 4 total yards in the second half last week against Buffalo. ... New York ranks last in the NFL in several offensive categories, including points, total yards, yards passing, first downs and third-down conversions. ... Jets QB Sam Darnold returned from a two-game absence because of a sprained right shoulder and had one of the worst starts of his career against the Bills. He passed for 120 yards and had two picks with a 31.1 passer rating, the second lowest of his career. Darnold also was sacked six times. ... Jets WR Jamison Crowder missed last week with a groin injury but could be back Sunday. He has 29 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns in just four games. ... WR Denzel Mims, the Jets’ second-round selection, had four catches for 42 yards in his NFL debut last week after being sidelined since training camp with hamstring injuries. ... The Jets were the first team to not allow the Bills to score a touchdown and held Buffalo to 0 for 5 on TDs in the red zone. New York did give up 422 yards, though, leading to six field goals. ... Jets K Sergio Castillo, elevated from the practice squad because of Sam Ficken’s groin injury, kicked a 29-yard field goal on his first NFL kick and made his only extra-point attempt. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid would tie Curly Lambeau (229) for the fifth-most wins in NFL history. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes needs eight TD passes in his next five games to break Dan Marino’s record of fastest player to 100. Marino did it in 44 games. ... Mahomes has thrown a TD pass in 18 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history and currently the longest streak in the NFL. ... TE Travis Kelce needs one more 100-yard receiving game to pass Otis Taylor (20) for second most in Chiefs history. ... Kelce needs three TD passes to pass Dwayne Bowe (44) for fifth most in franchise history. ... Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell will be playing his former team for the first time. The Jets released him two weeks ago. ... The Chiefs have had four games of at least 30 points. The franchise record is five in a season. ... Kansas City has intercepted a pass in five straight games. ... Fantasy tip: If you have a member of the Chiefs, you should probably start him. If you have a member of the Jets, you should probably sit him. Rarely in the NFL do you find such a mismatch on paper.