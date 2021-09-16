NOTES: DE Frank Clark (hamstring) practiced for the second consecutive day Thursday. “Hopefully, no setbacks,” Spagnuolo said. “We need Frank out there.” ... Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy brushed off rumors that he would be interested in the Southern California coaching job, which came open when Clay Helton was fired this week. Bieniemy grew up in the Los Angeles suburb of La Puente. “You know me, guys, I’m where my feet are,” he said. “I’m focused on the task at hand, not worried about where my name is being mentioned. I’m making sure we’re preparing for this weekend’s opponent.”