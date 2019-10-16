Cornerback Bashaud Breeland was listed as questionable with a non-injury designation. If he’s unable to play, the Chiefs would have Charvarius Ward, Mo Claiborne and rookie Rashad Fenton at cornerback.
The Chiefs did get some positive news in that middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens would be back on the field. The on-field play-caller missed last week’s game with a groin injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD