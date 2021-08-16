“I’ll have to go back and really study the film,” Brown said, “but just as far as certain things I’ve been working on with Patrick, really just getting a feel for it. You know, as a left tackle and an offensive lineman period, it’s always good to know where your quarterback wants to be, what he wants to do, what he’s thinking in certain situations. And that can help me react or put my player wherever I need to put it so he can do what he needs to do best.”