A 2018 fourth-round draft choice for the Chiefs, Watts has emerged as a key special teams performer, playing in all 16 regular-season games during the past two seasons. He saw action on 80.7% of the club’s special teams snaps last season and also played 101 snaps on defense while matching his career-high with 17 total tackles.
Herring, an undrafted rookie free agent, suffered a torn ACL during practice for the Senior Bowl in January and is expected to miss the season. The 22-year-old from Georgia had four sacks and 13 tackles for a loss during four seasons for the Bulldogs, playing in 52 games with 17 starts. The Chiefs anticipate Herring competing for a roster spot in 2022.
Both players will continue counting on the team’s 90-man active roster. The Chiefs still have one more roster move to make in order free space for veteran free-agent defensive Alex Okafor, who agree to terms with the club on a one-year deal earlier this week and is expected to report to camp with other veterans Monday.