STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — New England can extend its NFL record to 11 consecutive playoff berths with win. Can also clinch with tie and loss by Pittsburgh, tie and Houston loss or tie, tie and Tennessee loss or tie, losses by Houston and Indianapolis or tie and Oakland-Tennessee tie. ... Chiefs clinch AFC West title with win and Oakland loss. ... Patriots won both meetings last season, beating Chiefs 43-40 during regular season and 37-31 in overtime in AFC championship game. ... Under coach Andy Reid, Kansas City has scored average of 34.8 points in five games against New England, reaching 40 or more points three times. ... Reid has 3-4 career record against Patriots. ... Kansas City is second in NFL, averaging 6.3 yards per play. ... Chiefs lead NFL with 120 second-quarter points in 2019. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes passed for 175 yards and TD and rushed for TD last week. It was his second-career game with passing and rushing TD. ... Mahomes has 115-plus passer rating in two of his past three games on road. ... Mahomes became fastest player in NFL history to reach 70 TD passes (27 games). ... RB LeSean McCoy looking for third straight game with rushing TD. He has 100 or more scrimmage yards in three of four career road games against New England. ... RB Damien Williams has 100 or more scrimmage yards in two of his past three games. He had 96 scrimmage yards (66 receiving, 30 rushing) and career-high three TDs in last year’s AFC championship game. But he missed last week’s game (ribs). ... WR Tyreek Hill has 14 catches for 275 yards (137.5 per game) and four TDs in two career games against Patriots. ... TE Travis Kelce leads all tight ends with 923 yards receiving in 2019. ... S Juan Thornhill had 46-yard interception return for TD last week. He is only AFC rookie with pick-6 this season. ... Patriots can wrap up 11th victory for 21st time in team history, extending NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with at least 11 wins. ... Patriots coach Bill Belichick has 9-4 career record against Kansas City. ... Patriots allowing NFL-low 12.1 points per game. ... New England leads NFL with 20 interceptions and second in league with 29 total takeaways. ... Patriots are tied for fourth in league with 40 sacks. ... Patriots holding opponents to NFL-low 21.7% (31 of 143) on third downs. Fewest third down conversions allowed in 16-game season is 49 by 1991 New Orleans Saints. ... Patriots have allowed 145 points through 11 games. Since NFL moved to 16-game schedule, only seven teams have allowed fewer than 200 points in season. ... Jets, Dolphins, Broncos rank in bottom five in points per game in 2019 but are all averaging more points than New England (18 ppg) since start of November. QB Tom Brady’s 88.2 passer rating is his worst since 2013. ... Brady enters week with 535 regular-season TD passes, second most in NFL history. Peyton Manning holds record with 539. Drew Brees is third with 532. ... With 300 or more yards passing Brady will have his 93rd 300-yard game, tying Manning for second in NFL history. Brees is first with 118. Patriots are 76-16 in Brady’s 300-yard games. ... Fantasy tip: Mahomes has passed for 647 yards (323.5 per game) with seven TDs and two INTs for 113.2 rating in two career games with New England.