NOTES: DE Frank Clark (hamstring) and FS Tyrann Mathieu (COVID-19) were back at practice Wednesday. Both are expected to play Sunday. ... Reid said he hasn’t spoken with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy about reports citing anonymous sources that linked him Tuesday to the open Southern California job. “I know he’s from that area,” Reid said Wednesday. “He’s going to be great wherever he goes. I’m his biggest fan, so I understand if he wants to go there or wherever he wants to go. I’m lucky to have him.”