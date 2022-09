Butker was taken off the field on a cart, but later returned to the sideline.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Reid was called into action after kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle on a kickoff in the first quarter Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Reid made his first extra point attempt, but missed his second after the Chiefs took a 20-6 lead in the second quarter. He also boomed two kickoffs for touchbacks.