Police Lt. Justin Byers said the arrests of Arnette and another man stemmed from a report of a person with a gun Friday at 5:45 p.m. at a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Arnette was jailed pending a Sunday court appearance, and it wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The Chiefs had signed Arnette to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 20.
Arnette was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in November after a social media video appeared to show the 2020 first-round pick threatening someone’s life while brandishing multiple guns.