KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs remain hopeful that injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be available when they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver. He practiced on a limited basis last week before he was declared out on Friday. The Chiefs started Matt Moore in his place against Green Bay and lost 31-24 to the Packers on Sunday night.