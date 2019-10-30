Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland missed practice Wednesday with a sprained shoulder, defensive end Frank Clark was out with a lingering neck injury and defensive tackle Alex Okafor was held out with a high ankle sprain. On offense, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was dealing with a sprained ankle and left tackle Eric Fisher was held out as he recovers from core muscle surgery.
Also on the injury report was punter Dustin Colquitt, who is dealing with a quad strain.
