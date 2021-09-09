“You’re going to see what they want to put on tape from preseason games, but you’ve got to go through and trust your eyes, trust your rules, the base fundamentals, and then when you get back to the sideline after seeing a new look, adjust and adapt,” Mayfield said. “Every team’s going to have different schemes, things that you haven’t seen before. That’s the nature of the game, and we have to be prepared to handle it correctly.”