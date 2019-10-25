Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s walk-through that Matt Moore would start against Green Bay. Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur will serve as the backup.
In all, the Chiefs have ruled out six players for a showdown between division leaders.
Defensive end Frank Clark is out with a neck injury, cornerback Kendall Fuller with a broken thumb, left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive tackle Chris Jones with groin injuries and left guard Andrew Wylie with a sprained ankle.
