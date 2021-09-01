The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because players’ vaccination details are not public knowledge.
The timing is fortunate in that the Chiefs planned to practice Thursday before taking the weekend off. They will resume their regular game week preparation next week for a divisional playoff rematch against the Browns on Sept. 12.
Mathieu has been an All-Pro each of his first two seasons in Kansas City. He’s entering the final year of a $42 million, three-year contract, though both sides have expressed optimism in a long-term extension.
