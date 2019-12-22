It was the most lopsided loss of Nagy’s coaching 31-game coaching career.

Mahomes helped the Chiefs (11-4) to a 17-0 first-half lead when he scrambled 12 yards for a TD and found Travis Kelce for a 6-yard touchdown. Mahomes, who also threw a 14-yard TD pass to Damien Williams in the third quarter, was 23 of 33 for 251 yards.

The two coaches talked at midfield before the game. Nagy worked under Reid in Philadelphia starting in 2010 and then in Kansas City before taking over the Bears before last season.

Nagy directed Chicago to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title in his first year in charge. But the Bears lost in the first round of the playoffs.

This season has been much more difficult.

The offense has struggled near the bottom of the NFL rankings, weighed down by Mitchell Trubisky’s inconsistent play at quarterback. The loss to the Chiefs means the best the Bears (7-8) can do is a .500 record.

They finish the season next week at Minnesota.

Trubisky went 18 of 34 for 157 yards, and the Bears matched their season-low point total.

The matchup of Trubisky and Mahomes was a high-profile reminder of a decision by Chicago that likely will follow general manager Ryan Pace for the rest of his career. Pace moved up to take Trubisky second overall in the 2017 draft. Mahomes went to Kansas City with the No. 10 pick, and fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected by Houston at No. 12.

Trubisky did lead one scoring drive Sunday. It resulted in Eddy Pineiro’s 46-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter.

But Chicago’s defense couldn’t keep up with Mahomes. Already missing several key defensive players, the Bears lost another one when nose tackle Eddie Goldman went out in the first half with a concussion.

Khalil Mack had a sack, but Chicago didn’t force a punt until the third quarter. The Bears hurt themselves with six penalties for 40 yards in the first half.

