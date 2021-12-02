STATS AND STUFF: Denver has won three of its last four games. ... The Broncos have lost six straight on Sunday night. The Chiefs have won four straight games overall. ... Kansas City can break the franchise record for consecutive wins over the Broncos with its 12th straight. ... Broncos RB Javonte Williams is third among NFL rookies with 568 yards rushing. Williams and Gordon (605) make Denver one of three teams with two running backs over 500 yards rushing. ... Bridgewater has not thrown an interception in four straight games. ... Sutton has at least 75 yards receiving in three straight games against Kansas City. ... Broncos WR Tim Patrick had two TD catches in their last game against the Chiefs. ... Kansas City is 37-13 against the AFC West since Andy Reid became head coach. ... Reid needs two regular-season wins to reach 100 in Kansas City. ... Reid is 19-3 in games immediately after a bye, 6-2 for the Chiefs, and 11-1 in such home games. ... Kansas City’s much-maligned defense has allowed 18 points or fewer in each of the past four games. ... QB Patrick Mahomes needs 257 yards passing to surpass Alex Smith (17,608) for third most in Chiefs history. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill needs one more game of 100 yards receiving to tie Carlos Carson (18) for fourth most in franchise history. Hill needs one TD catch to pass Chris Burford (55) for third in Chiefs history. Two would tie Otis Taylor for second.