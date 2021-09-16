STATS AND STUFF: Mahomes is 11-0 in September as a starter, and he’s thrown for 35 TDs with no INTs in those games. ... Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 197 yards and a TD last week, the most yards receiving in the league. ... Kansas City TE Travis Kelce caught two TD passes in Week 1 and now has a TD reception in five straight games. He became the fifth-fastest TE in league history to reach 50 TD catches, doing it in 112 games. ... The Chiefs have won a franchise-record 11 straight regular-season road games. ... Baltimore lost its season opener for the first time since 2015, and that was also the last time the Ravens started 0-2. ... The Ravens ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing each of the past two seasons, and they are in that spot again after one game this year despite the loss of Dobbins and Edwards. Jackson rushed for 86 yards in the opener. ... Baltimore rookie Odafe Oweh had a sack in his NFL debut against Las Vegas. ... Ravens LB Justin Houston needs 2 1/2 sacks to reach 100 for his career.