Barcoo was an undrafted free agent who signed with Jacksonville in 2020 after a standout career at San Diego State. He bounced through the Arizona and San Francisco practice squads before he was cut in January.

The Chiefs have been busy in free agency, signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and safety Justin Reid, even though they were severely strapped for cash. They have been able to free up space by releasing linebacker Anthony Hitchens and restructuring the contracts of several other players, including defensive end Frank Clark.