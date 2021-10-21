NOTES: LB Anthony Hitchens did not practice on Thursday because of a triceps contusion. He appeared on the practice field as an observer with his right arm in a sling. ... WR Tyreek Hill (quad contusion) and LG Joe Thuney (fractured hand) did not practice Thursday but remain likely to play on Sunday against the Titans. ... Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said containing RB Derrick Henry is his squad’s No. 1 focus against the Titans. “They understand that this is the guy that makes it go, this has got to be the main focus, population to the football.”