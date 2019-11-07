STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Kansas City beginning monthlong stretch away from Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs 4-0 on road this season. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid 1-7 against Titans. ... Chiefs K Harrison Butker matched career best with 54-yard FG to tie Vikings last week. He then hit 44-yard game-winner. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could return after missing two games because of dislocated kneecap. ... Chiefs RB Damien Williams had career-best 91-yard TD run vs Vikings. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce needs 98 yards receiving to reach 6,000. ... Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy needs 268 yards rushing to pass O.J. Simpson and Corey Dillon on NFL career list. ... Titans have won three straight and five of past seven in series with Chiefs, including wild-card game in January 2018. ... Titans coach Mike Vrabel finished playing career with Chiefs. ... Titans’ Ryan Tannehill threw for season-high 331 yards last week. ... Titans RB Derrick Henry scored 2 TDs last week and tied for AFC lead and tied for fourth-most in NFL with eight total TDs. ... Titans WR A.J. Brown had team-high 81 yards receiving last week and leads AFC rookies with 429 yards receiving. ... Titans LB Harold Landry had sack and first career interception last week. ... Fantasy Tip: Kelce leads Chiefs in both catches and yards receiving, and talented tight ends always have good games against Titans.