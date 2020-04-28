Colquitt stopped short of saying he was retiring, which would save the Chiefs $2 million in salary cap space. He was due a workout bonus of $2 million with $650,000 in dead cap space as he entered the final year of his contract.
His future with the franchise had come into question over the past few weeks, when the Chiefs signed free agent Tyler Newsome and undrafted rookie Tommy Townsend to compete for the spot in training camp.
