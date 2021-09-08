NOTES: FS Tyrann Mathieu remained in the COVID-19 protocol Wednesday. He needs to return two negative tests 24 hours apart before Sunday to be cleared to play against Cleveland. “If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he can’t,” Reid said. “I’m told his tests are getting better.” ... DE Frank Clark (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday. C Austin Blythe (sports hernia) remained out. ... RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) said he could have played in the Chiefs’ preseason finale but stayed out as a precaution. “I’m 100 percent healthy and right now I’m ready to go,” he said.