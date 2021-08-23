Witzmann started 13 games for the Chiefs in 2017, then spent the next two seasons with the Bears and Panthers. He returned to Kansas City last season, when injuries ravaged the offensive line, but appeared in just one game.
In other news, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill planned to practice Monday after missing last weekend’s preseason game in Arizona with a tight hamstring. But running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who sprained his ankle early in the game, was still trying to get the soreness out of it after a walkthrough Monday morning and could miss practice time this week.
