Callaway has been out with a bone bruise and Baylis with an ankle injury, while McGuire sprained his ankle in Kansas City’s preseason opener against San Francisco last weekend.
In other news, defensive end Frank Clark walked off the practice field one day after returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out against the 49ers. Clark began the padded workout but left after his first one-on-one rep.
Clark was just the first of several problems among defensive linemen.
Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who has been dealing with a hip flexor problem, and defensive end Demone Harris, who had an oblique injury, also took off their pads and left practice before it concluded. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, one of the biggest offseason acquisitions, eventually joined them after dealing with some cramps.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL