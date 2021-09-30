Whether they follow through is another question. The team was founded by George Halas, who also helped birth the NFL a century or so ago, and is still run by his heirs, most prominently matriarch Virginia McCaskey. It’s the last mom-and-pop operation left in the league. Always frugal, the family was finally convinced to spend some money on players in recent years but drew the line at the front office. Advice that comes cheaply rarely justifies the cost. As a result, the Bears have consistently whiffed on the draft, free agents, quarterbacks and coaching hires since at least the turn of the century.