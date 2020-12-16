NFL
Washington Football Team — Dropped “Redskins” name, logo and all Native American imagery in July 2020; no date set for new name.
Kansas City Chiefs — No plan to change name. Banned headdresses and other Native American imagery from stadium on game days.
MLB
Atlanta Braves — No plan to change name.
Cleveland Indians — Announced plans to drop name “Indians” from name after 2021 season; no replacement name announced.
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks — No plan to change name.
NBA
Golden State Warriors — No plan to change name. Dropped Native American imagery in the early 1970s.
