NFL
Washington Football Team — Dropped “Redskins” name, logo and all Native American imagery in July 2020; no date set for new name.
Kansas City Chiefs — No current plan to change name. Banned headdresses and other Native American imagery from stadium on game days.
MLB
Atlanta Braves — No current plan to change name.
Cleveland Indians — Announced plans to drop name “Indians” from name after 2021 season; no replacement name announced.
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks — No plan to change name.
