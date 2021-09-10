Clowney went through pre-practice stretching and individual drills during the portion of the workout open to media members.
Stefanski will update Clowney’s status following practice.
With Clowney healthy, the Browns will have their starting defensive line intact to face Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s rebuilt offensive line.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney will likely line up on the side opposite All-Pro end Myles Garrett, a fellow No. 1 overall draft pick who was having his best year as a pro last season before he contracted the coronavirus.
