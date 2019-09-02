RENTON, Wash. — New Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney says he expects to play in Week 1 even after missing all of training camp and preseason.

Clowney says he’s still just learning the basics of Seattle’s defense but his offseason conditioning and work on his own during training camp should allow him to play in Seattle’s season opener against Cincinnati.

Clowney went through his first practice in Seattle on Monday, two days after the agreement was reached for his trade from the Houston Texans to Seattle. Clowney held out of training camp in Houston unhappy with his contract situation after the Texans used the franchise tag on him for the upcoming season.

Clowney said he talked with Seattle’s Duane Brown — his former teammate in Houston — about what it was like playing for the Seahawks and how Seattle went to the top of his list. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he also used Brown’s information extensively in deciding if Clowney would be a good fit.

