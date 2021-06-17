NOTES: WR Odell Beckham Jr. did only conditioning work Thursday and the team said that was part of his recovery plan as he returns from knee surgery in November. Beckham looked terrific earlier this week and appears ahead of schedule. ... Woods dismissed the notion he’s on the “hot seat” after Cleveland’s defense was overhauled by free agent signings and the draft. “It’s the NFL, I have been in the hot seat for 30 years. Because every year you get contracts but you keep your job based on how your player, your position or your unit performs. ... This is a show-me game, that is the NFL and I have to produce.” ... New Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. has changed his jersey number from 54 to 4.