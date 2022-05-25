Clowney re-signs with Browns, bookends again with Garrett

BEREA, Ohio — Jadeveon Clowney didn’t even want to visit the Browns as a free agent a few years ago. Now, he won’t leave them.
Clowney had one of his most productive and healthiest seasons in 2021 with Cleveland. After signing a one-year deal, Clowney, who has dealt with injuries for most of his career, recorded nine sacks and played in 14 games — his most since 2018. He finished with a flurry, getting 5.5 sacks in his final three games.
With Clowney on the opposite side of the line tying up blockers, Garrett thrived as well and finished with a team single-season record 16 sacks.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney was hesitant to come to Cleveland a few years ago when he was on the free-agent market. He didn’t know much about the city or the Browns, but has found something of a second home.
Clowney has recorded 41 career sacks in 97 games with Houston, Seattle, Tennessee and Cleveland.
