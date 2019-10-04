Bosher was added to the injury report Friday for the first time this week with the same injury that sidelined him for a Week 3 loss at Indianapolis. The Falcons do not have a punter on the practice squad and will need to fill Bosher’s spot quickly.

AD

Wes Schweitzer will start at right guard with Jamon Brown ruled out because of a concussion. Right tackle Kaleb McGary has been listed on the injury report this week with a sore knee.

Safety Damontae Kazee is listed as questionable for the game because of an illness.

The Falcons (1-3) have lost two straight heading into Sunday’s game against the Texans (2-2).

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD