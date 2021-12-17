“But because of the Rooney Rule, guys at least were getting talked to,” he says, referring not only to his days in the league but to more recent times. “About getting hired? I don’t know. It forced these teams to talk to some people, but those interviews, they are not fully legit as far as I am concerned. They will do the interview process, but they already have an idea of who they are going to hire. Do the interview, you know, so they are not in violation of the rule.”