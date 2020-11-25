Also staying home for the game this week is third-string quarterback Josh McCown, who is out with an undisclosed illness that the team said is not COVID-19 related.
Cobb and Stills were both injured on Sunday against New England. Their absence is a blow for the Texans (3-7) with Cobb ranked third on the team with 441 yards receiving and Stills adding 144 yards receiving. They have combined for four touchdown receptions this season.
