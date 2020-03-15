Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career, plus eight postseason games. In 2019, Castonzo started all 16 games for the sixth time in his career.
Indianapolis’ 4.52 yards rushing average was the fifth-highest single-season total in franchise history. Running back Marlon Mack finished 11th in the NFL in rushing yards with a career-high 1,091 yards on the ground.
