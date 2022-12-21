Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday.
The Colts (4-9-1) are hoping Foles can make more vertical plays and play with more efficiency than Ryan has this season. Ryan leads the NFL with 18 giveaways.
Foles has not taken a regular-season snap since Indy signed him as a backup during the offseason. He was the Super Bowl MVP when the Philadelphia Eagles won the world championship following the 2017 season.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL