INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie linebacker Bobby Okereke became the Indianapolis Colts’ final draft pick to sign his rookie contract Friday.

He was a third-round selection, No. 89 overall. Indianapolis expects him to provide depth at linebacker and eventually compete for a starting job.

Okereke made 240 tackles in 51 college games but was identified last week as the previously unnamed Stanford player who faced a sexual assault allegation in 2015. He was not punished by school officials and faced no legal charges.

The two sides completed the deal one day after the team’s mandatory minicamp ended. Indy will not practice again until it reports to training camp in late July.

