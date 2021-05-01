Ballard changed directions in multiple ways this weekend. On Thursday, he kept his original draft pick for the first time in four years. On Friday, he took Odeyingbo despite knowing he could miss the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon. On Saturday, Ballard made his only draft-weekend deal — swapping sixth-round selections with New Orleans to add a seventh-rounder. Indy took Ehlinger and receiver Mike Strachan with those selections. Ballard also ignored a need at cornerback, opting instead for hard-hitting safety Shawn Davis of Florida in the fifth round.