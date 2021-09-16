STATS AND STUFF: Matthew Stafford threw for 321 yards and three TDs in his Rams debut, becoming the first NFL quarterback to win his debut with a new team while throwing for 300-plus yards with three TDs and no interceptions. ... Donald has won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award three times in the past four seasons and needs 1 1/2 sacks to break Leonard Little’s franchise record (87 1/2). ... Los Angeles coach Sean McVay started his career 11-1 against AFC teams, but has lost four straight. ... The Rams are 4-0 in road openers under McVay, scoring 30 or more points in all four. .. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor needs 75 yards rushing to become the third-fastest player in franchise history to 1,300 yards (Edgerrin James and Marshall Faulk). ... Carson Wentz threw no interceptions in his Indy debut and can do it in back-to-back weeks for the first time since a four-game streak to end 2019. ... Colts DE Kwity Paye became the sixth NFL player since 1999 to have three tackles, one for loss and one fumble recovery in his pro debut. ... James and Peyton Manning will receive their Hall of Fame rings at halftime Sunday.