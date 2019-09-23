Trainers treated the injury during the win, which allowed Hooker to finish the game. The diagnosis came when Hooker continued to feel knee pain following the game.

Hooker made two tackles, giving him 10 this season. He also had a one-handed interception in a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie Khari Willis will replace Hooker’s spot in the Colts’ safety rotation. Willis was a fourth-round draft pick from Michigan State.

