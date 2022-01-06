STATS AND STUFF: Indianapolis can earn its third playoff spot in four years with a win and needed wins in the regular-season finale each of the previous two times it made the postseason. ... Indy has won eight of its last 11 after starting 1-4. ... One year after throwing a career-high 15 interceptions, Carson Wentz has thrown six. His career low is seven. With one more TD pass, Wentz will tie his second-highest single-season total (27). ... Taylor has run for a franchise record 1,734 yards and has a 529-yard lead in the NFL’s rushing title chase. ... If Taylor rushes for 100 yards and scores a TD on Sunday, he will break Edgerrin James’ franchise record for most 100-yard games in a season (10) and Lenny Moore’s single-season mark for total TDs scored (20). ... Kenny Moore II needs nine tackles to become Indy’s first CB with 100 tackles in a season since 1984. ... The Colts need one 30-point game to match the 2007 team (eight) for No. 2 on the franchise’s single-season list. ... Indy is tied with Dallas for the league’s most takeaways (33) while leading the league in fumble recoveries (14) and points off turnovers (122). … The Jaguars can clinch the No. 1 draft pick for the second straight season with a loss. … Jaguars fans are organizing a “Klown out” for the finale, in which hundreds or maybe thousands of disgruntled regulars are planning to wear clown attire to the game in hopes of persuading owner Shad Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke, whose draft picks have been underwhelming and his free-agent class less than impactful. Baalke also has a reputation for failing to get along with coaches.