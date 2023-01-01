Colts' Foles carted off vs. Giants after Thibodeaux sack

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field late in the second quarter against the New York Giants after sustaining a rib injury while being sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Foles was on the surface at MetLife Stadium for a couple of minutes before he got up and walked to the sideline holding his lower left side. He talked to trainers and eventually got on the flatbed portion of a long cart and was driven off the field.
Foles was 8 of 13 for 81 yards and had just thrown an interception that Landon Collins returned 52 yards for a touchdown to give New York a 21-3 lead. He was making his second start for Indianapolis in what has become a miserable season.
Foles was sacked a career-high seven times the previous week in a loss against the Chargers.
With veteran Matt Ryan inactive, Sam Ehlinger is the Colts backup quarterback. Foles was ruled out for the rest of the game.
