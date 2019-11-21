The Colts were missing running back Marlon Mack and Houston was without safety Justin Reid (concussion/shoulder) and cornerback Lonnie Johnson (ankle).
Also inactive for Indianapolis were QB Chad Kelly, WR Parris Campbell, CB Rock Ya-Sin, S Khari Willis, CB Shakial Taylor and DT Trevon Coley.
Other inactive players for Houston were WR Keke Coutee, CB Bradley Roby, S Mike Adams, ILB Tyrell Adams and T Chris Clark.
___
