STATS AND STUFF: Mills had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 on third downs last week, going 9 of 10 with 155 yards and two TDs. ... Houston RBs Mark Ingram, David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay have a total of 15,436 yards rushing in their careers, nearly 6,000 more than any other team’s active backfields. Ingram ran for 143 yards and one TD in his last game against the Colts in 2015. ... Johnson had a career-best 11 receptions in his most recent game against Indy. ... Houston DB Terrance Mitchell is tied for the league lead with three forced fumbles. ... Colts LB Darius Leonard’s next double-digit tackle game will be his 24th, breaking a tie with Gary Brackett for the franchise’s most since at least 1987. ... Jonathan Taylor needs 4 yards rushing to top the 1,000-yard career mark and and 8 yards from scrimmage to reach 2,000 yards. He would be the sixth player in franchise history to reach those numbers in his first two seasons. ... Indy’s 83 sacks allowed since 2018 are the third fewest in the league and the defense has allowed the second-fewest 100-yard rushers (four) since 2018.