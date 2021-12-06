They again topped the 200-yard mark on the ground and and scored 30 points for the seventh time in eight games. Defensively, Indy forced forced two more turnovers, allowed 141 total yards and pitched a road shutout for the first time since December 1992. The 31-0 victory at struggling Houston also put the Colts above .500 for the second time this season, keeping them in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt.