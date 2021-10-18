WR Parris Campbell is expected to multiple weeks and possibly the rest of the season after injuring his foot on a 51-yard TD catch in the first half. Campbell has only appeared in 14 games in three years. The Colts also won’t know till later this week whether right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) or defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) will be available against the 49ers. Reich said it’s undetermined whether Nelson will practice this week. Receiver T.Y. Hilton said he expected to play next week after injuring his quad during the fourth quarter Sunday.