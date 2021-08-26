Nelson returned to practice Monday after missing three weeks following surgery to remove a bone fragment in his right foot. He did limited work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but was not expected to play in Friday night’s preseason finale at Detroit. The three-time All-Pro, who has never missed a start in his pro career, intends to keep that streak intact when the Colts open the season Sept. 12 against Seattle.
The Colts have been one of the NFL’s least vaccinated teams though coach Frank Reich recently said the percentage of those who have taken at least one shot had improved to more than 75%.
