Wentz hasn’t practiced since and instead has been making the rounds with doctors. Reich said the Colts will have a better timetable about two weeks into Wentz’s rehab.
Reich made the announcement following his return to the practice field after missing all of last week’s workouts because of a positive COVID-19 test.
For now, Indy plans to use Jacob Eason as the starter. Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 and has not appeared in an NFL game — regular season or preseason. The Colts also signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley on Saturday.
Wentz’s absence is the latest blow to a team that made the playoffs last season and expected its new quarterback to help them contend for an AFC championship and Super Bowl title this season.
Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has not practiced because of ankle surgery in June. Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, a second-round pick in April, are both still out as they recover from torn Achilles tendons.
Starting center Ryan Kelly has missed the last three workouts with a hyperextended elbow and three players — offensive lineman Julien Davenport, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes — are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
But cornerback T.J. Carrie was activated from the COVID-19 list Monday and Reich returned to the field for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, days before camp opened last week. Reich was fully vaccinated.
