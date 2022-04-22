Colts seeking offensive reinforcements on draft weekend

42. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-8)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Traded Wentz to Washington and starting CB Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas in exchange for Ngakoue. TE Jack Doyle announced his retirement. Lost WR Zach Pascal, OG Mark Glowinski and S George Odum. Acquired Ryan in a trade with Atlanta. Signed Gilmore, safeties Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts, CBs Brandon Facyson and Tony Brown, LB Brandon King and OT Brandon Kemp in free agency. Re-signed DT Tyquan Lewis, OT Matt Pryor, LB Zaire Franklin, TE Mo Alie-Cox, CB Marvell Tell III, WR Ashton Dulin.
THEY NEED: LT, CB, WR, TE, long-term QB prospect.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, LB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Central Michigan OL Bernhard Raimann; Georgia WR George Pickens; Alabama WR John Metchie III; CB Kyler Gordon, Washington.
OUTLOOK: Ballard has spent this offseason adding key pieces to an already strong defense. Indy now has five starters with Pro Bowl credentials and potentially the best pass-rushing rotation in more than a decade. Now Ballard will likely address the offense. At age 36, Ryan gives Indianapolis the best combination of arm strength and veteran savvy its had since Andrew Luck. But even he needs help. The most glaring hole is left tackle where last year’s inconsistent starter, Eric Fisher, remains unsigned. Indy also needs young receivers and a legitimate No. 1 tight end.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL