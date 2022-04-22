Colts seeking offensive reinforcements on draft weekend

LAST SEASON: Carson Wentz, NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor and a solid defense put Indianapolis in position to make the playoffs. But the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Colts on their home turf in Week 17 and then Indy endured an embarrassing 15-point loss at Jacksonville in the season finale — a collapse that eliminated it from the postseason and spurred an offseason overhaul. Gus Bradley takes over as defensive coordinator from Matt Eberflus, now head coach of the Chicago Bears. And general manager Chris Ballard has plugged three major holes by trading for 2016 league MVP Matt Ryan and 2017 Pro Bowl defensive Yannick Ngakoue in addition to adding 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore at cornerback, and dealing Wentz to Washington.