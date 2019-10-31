STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers have won past five meetings. ... Colts have won three straight, five of six overall. ... Every Indianapolis game decided by TD or less. ... Pittsburgh coming off consecutive victories for first time in 2019. ... First meeting to not feature QBs Ben Roethlisberger or Peyton Manning since 1997. ... Colts’ next win will be No. 300 in Indianapolis era. Indy is 299-267 since moving in 1984. ... Despite being called for 10 penalties last weekend, Colts still rank among league’s top five in fewest penalties (43) and fewest penalty yards (347). ... Indy has not allowed 100-yard runner in 25 consecutive games. Only New Orleans (30) has longer active streak. ... Jacoby Brissett at least two TD passes in five games this season, tied for second most in league. ... WR T.Y. Hilton needs one TD catch to tie Dallas Clark (46) for No. 6 on franchise’s list. ... LB Darius Leonard needs two tackles to pass Patrick Willis and Luke Kuechly (202) for most tackles in first 20 games since 2000. ... DE Justin Houston has sack in three straight games. ... Adam Vinatieri needs four field-goal attempts to tie Morten Andersen (705) for most in NFL history. ... Vinatieri also needs two extra points to become first kicker in franchise history to make 500 and 12 points to reach 1,500 since joining Colts in 2006. ... Steelers QB Mason Rudolph career-high 251 yards passing last week vs. Dolphins. ... Rudolph first QB in NFL history to have first two victories on “Monday Night Football.” ... Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster first player in NFL history with 12 100-yard receiving games before 23rd birthday. ... Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) questionable week after running for season-high 145 yards vs. Dolphins. ... RB Jaylen Samuels expected to return after two-game absence following knee surgery. ... Steelers rank second in takeaways (19). Pittsburgh created 15 turnovers in 2018. ... Steelers OLB TJ Watt second in QB hits (17). ... Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell streak of 14 consecutive made field goals ended vs. Dolphins. Boswell 13 of 14 this season. Made 13 of 20 FGs in 2018. ... Steelers rookie LB Devin Bush leads rookies in tackles (59) and interceptions (two). Fantasy tip: Steelers rookie WR Diontae Johnson becoming team’s best downfield threat. All three of his TDs have come from at least 39 yards.